Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Mathilde: A royal date at the palace in Belgium

Queen Mathilde of Belgium welcomed Queen Rania of Jordan to the Belgian Royal Palace on Tuesday. For the afternoon meeting Queen Rania looked elegant in light pink blouse, brown leather skirt and a camel and pink Balenciaga coat. Mathilde welcomed her guest wearing a light blue lace top, a grey a-line skirt and a silver waist belt, to pull the look together.

While enjoying a private lunch, the royals discussed the issues that Jordan is facing after thousands of Syrians sought refuge in Jordan. Rania asked the Belgian royal to help her encourage other European states to support Jordan's education system, after more than 15,000 Syrians enrolled in the country's schools.

Queen Rania of Jordan met with Queen Mathilde of Belgium for lunch at the royal palace Photo: Getty Images

After her meeting with the Belgian Queen, Rania met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker before they both headed off to a meeting at the headquarters of the EU Commission in Brussels. The conference was arranged to try and find a solution for the Syrian migrant crisis.

King Abdullah II 's wife has been in Europe to encourage political officials and royalty to support her country, following an influx of Syrian refugees. Since welcoming so many migrants the country’s resources, education system and infrastructure have been affected.

The royals discussed the plight of Syrian refugees Photo: Getty Images

A week before her engagements in Brussels, Queen Rania visited the United Kingdom to speak with the British Prime Minister David Cameron. The mom-of-four insisted that a “new approach” and “bolder measures” must be taken to deal with the refugees who are fleeing the war torn country. During the discussions the 45-year-old stated that the European nations must also, “address the needs of refugees.”

During her British visit the queen looked stunning in a bright pink knee-length dress, a long black coat and simple black court shoes. On February 4 the royal will return to London to host the Syria Donors' Conference in the capital city.