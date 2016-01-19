Prince Harry and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece are not dating

Since Prince Harry's last relationship, royal watchers have been eager for the British royal to find love. In the past when the topic has come up in interviews, England's most eligible bachelor has said, "It will happen when it happens."

The 31-year-old prince was recently linked to Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, though that has since been denied by a senior royal source. "It's nonsense, it's not true in the least," an insider close to Harry told HELLO! Online.

Photos: Getty Images

While royal insiders deny the romance, it's easy to see why the 19-year-old fashionista is considered a possible suitor for the prince. The Australian publication New Idea reported that the duo had been introduced by Harry's cousin Princess Beatrice and the two had Prince William and Kate Middleton's seal of approval.

Harry has previously dated Chelsy Davy and British actress Cressida Bonas. Just last year, the red-headed royal admitted he was not ready to settle down. He said, "At the end of the day there are lots of things to get done before settling down." Harry added, "Everyone looks forward to settling down, but in the meantime, it's work as usual."

While Harry is not dating Olympia, the daughter of Crown Prince Pavlov of Greece and his elegant wife Marie-Chantal, the stylish teen royal does move in trendy society circles thanks to her family's connections.

Her family is close to British royals such as Princess Beatrice Photo: Getty Images

Olympia was born on July 25, 1996 in New York City – and is the first of five children and the only girl. The princess' parents moved to London when she was seven so that their children could grow up near Pavlov's parents, former Greek monarch King Constantine and Queen Anne Marie.

Olympia at her grandfather King Constantine's home in the Peloponnese, Greece Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece

The family's move also allowed Olympia to be closer to her godfather Prince Charles. Constantine is Charles' second cousin and the godfather of Prince William. Other royal relatives include her great aunts, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Queen Sofia of Spain.

When her parents wed at Hampton Court Palace in 1995, the guest list was filled with impressively regal names and the bride wore pearl-entrusted Valentino.

Photo: Getty Images

Along with her mother, an American heiress from the wealthy Miller family, Olympia is a regular in the front rows of fashion week and is on good terms with designers like Diane Von Furstenberg, Oliver Rousteing of Balmain and Karl Lagerfeld.

Olympia is respectful of her family's pedigree but is keen on forging her own path. The slender, boho beauty previously told Tatler, "I'm dyslexic, so I'm more creative and visual than academic." The modern-day, 21st century princess once spent a summer interning at Dior and has her eye on a career in fashion or photography.