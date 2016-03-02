Margot Robbie confused Prince Harry for Ed Sheeran: 'He got really offended'

A classic case of mistaken identity! Well, except there was a royal involved. Whiskey Tango Foxtrot actress Margot Robbie's dropped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday, where she revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that she confused an eyeglass-wearing Prince Harry for Ed Sheeran at a recenty party.

"When I saw him in those glasses, I was like, 'Oh my God, I didn't know Ed Sheeran was at the party!'" she told the host of her encounter. Margot continued, "He got really offended. He was like 'Shut up.'"

Margot, center, thought Prince Harry, left, was singer Ed Sheeran Photos: WireImage/Getty Images

The ginger-haired royal and blonde beauty crossed paths last year attending a housewarming party thrown by friend Suki Waterhouse. The two snapped a silly picture in a photo booth along with Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, actress Sienna Miller and model Cara Delevingne. The group's fun Instagram photo was posted on December 27 but has since been deleted.

Harry, wearing glasses, can be seen on the bottom of the party snapshot Photo: YouTube

"You didn't know who Prince Harry was? He's the coolest!" Jimmy told Robbie. The 25-year-old explained, "He wasn't wearing a crown, though, like I didn't know it was a Prince."

The actress discussed her royal meeting with Entertainment Tonight last week. She admitted, "I didn't know it was [Prince Harry] for about half an hour talking to him." After reviewing the party photos, Margot's co-star Tina Fey jokingly chimed in, "Looking at this picture, I can't imagine why you weren't aware of who was with you or your surroundings."

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot opens in theaters March 4.

