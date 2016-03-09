The newborn prince of Bhutan will get his name in April

Ever since the little prince of Bhutan made his entrance, royal fans have been waiting to find out which name King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Jetsun Pema have given him. They will have to wait a little longer however - the little baby will officially be named on Bhutan's national day of celebration, the Zhabdrung Kuchoe, on April 16, when he is two months old.

The prince's name will be revealed during the Zhabdrung Kuchoe celebrations Photo: Facebook/King Jigme

The country's Prime Minister Lyonchoen Tshering Tobgay made the announcement on Tuesday saying: "I'm pleased to inform you that His Royal Highness The Gyalsey will receive his name on the day at Punakha."

Punakha is the administative capital of the Punakha district - one of the 20 districts within Bhutan.

The national day marks the 400th anniversary of the death of Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyal, the unifier of Bhutan as a nation state. On this day the people of Bhutan visit local temples and offer gifts to the gods.

Until then the little boy will be known as His Royal Highness The Gyalsey Photo: Facebook/King Jigme

Jigme and Jetsun welcomed the little boy on February 5. Following the birth the royal family released a statement expressing their joy at the prince's arrival.

“Our happiness knows no bounds, as we announce the Royal Birth og His Royal Higness The Gyalsey on 5 Februrary 2016. Our Prince, the first Royal Child of his Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema, was delivered safely at the Lingkana Palace, Thimphu.

"His Majesty was at Her Majesty´s side during the time of the delivery. Following the Royal Birth, His Royal Highness was first presented to His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

The King and Queen were overjoyed to welcome their first child Photo: Facebook/King Jigme

Four days after the birth the proud parents released the first pictures of the adorable little boy. In the official photos released by the royal palace, the couple can be seen gazing lovingly at their newborn, who is swaddled in an orange blanket.

The pictures were posted on King Jigme's official Facebook page alongside the caption: “Bhutanese families spent a wonderful Losar today, celebrating the day with family and loved ones. To make the day even more special, we have the honor of bringing to you the very first official photograph of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.”