Bhutan's Queen Jetsun is in 'perfect health' as she and King Jigme prepare for baby

The kingdom of Bhutan is on baby watch as they await the birth of Queen Jetsun and King Jigme's baby boy. In a post on the royals official Facebook page, the king and queen, who wed during a colorful ceremony that united the country in joy in 2011, gave a royal baby update.

"We are delighted to inform everyone that Her Majesty is in the best of health, as Their Majesties look forward to the birth of our Prince next month," the post read next to a picture of the couple posing against the backdrop of the Tashichhodzong, an ancient Buddist monastery which is now the seat of the government.

King Jigme, 35, and Queen Jetsum, 25, stepped out for a breath of fresh air from the modest cottage where they live shunning royal splendor. It is reported that the monarch, an Oxford University graduate, often invites local citizens home to discuss their concerns over tea.

Local citizens aren't the only guest expected in the young royal's kingdom. In April, Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking a highly anticipated trip to the country. The trip to the Himalayan country with coincide with the couple's visit to India on behalf of the British government. Perhaps photography will be a topic of discussion since the Bhutan king and the Duchess of Cambridge both share an interest.

International attention has focused on Bhutan since Jigme's magnificent three day coronation in 2008 where he greeted thousands of his people in person. Known as the "Dragon King," he ascended the throne after the abdication of his father in a move to smooth the transition from an absolute monarchy to democracy.

His popularity in the only country to measure Gross Domestic Happiness as opposed to Gross Domestic Product will almost certainly increase when he and Jetsun welcome a little heir.