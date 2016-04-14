Kate Middleton and Prince William meet the King and Queen of Bhutan

It was the moment royal watchers have been waiting for! Prince William and Kate Middleton began the second half of their royal tour with a trip to Bhutan, where they're meeting with King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema – also known as 'The William and Kate of the Himalayas'.

Though they've had a packed schedule since they started their tour in India on April 10, the Cambridges seemed well-rested and in high spirits as they arrived in Bhutan for the next leg. King Jigme's half-sister, Princess Chimi, and her husband came to give their warmest greetings when William and Kate, who was wearing a cheery yellow Emilia Wickstead outfit she first wore four years ago, landed at Paro International Airport.

VIEW GALLERY William and Kate touched down in Bhutan on day four of their tour Photo: Getty Images

The British royals, who plan to stay in the remote mountain kingdom for a short two days, certainly have plenty to look forward to during their stay. They are scheduled for an official welcome by the country's king and queen in the capital, Thimpu, at the former monastery of Tashichho Dzong, which is now used for ceremonial occasions. The two will also dine with the King and Queen at a private dinner inside Lingkana Palace.

VIEW GALLERY The couple were greeted at the airport by King Jigme's half-sister, Princess Chimi Photo: Getty Images

The popular royal couples have much in common; both were married in 2011, and Queen Jetsun, 25, was a commoner until she married, just like Kate. She turned down the chance of a honeymoon in favor of a walking tour to meet the people of Bhutan, making her hugely popular.

And both couples are parents of young children: the world's youngest Queen became a mother for the first time earlier this year.



The Bhutanese royals have been dubbed the 'William and Kate of the Himalayas' Photo: Getty Images

During their time in Bhutan, which is nestled between China and India, William and Kate will visit the Tiger's Nest Monastery and attend a formal reception at the Taj Tashi Hotel.



On Saturday, they will briefly return to India for a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra before heading home.

The tour has been non-stop as the Cambridges have done everything from playing cricket and going on safari, to attending a Bollywood gala.