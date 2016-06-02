Charlotte Casiraghi and sister-in-law Tatiana Santo Domingo attend Gucci Cruise show at Westminster Abbey

It was a girls' day out for Charlotte Casiraghi. The Monaco royal attended the Gucci Cruise fashion show held at the Cloisters of Westminster Abbey on Thursday with her sister-in-law Tatiana Casiraghi (née Tatiana Santo Domingo). The two women sat front row at the Italian house's presentation, which is the first time a runway show has ever been held at the historic London landmark.

Charlotte and Tatiana attended the Gucci Cruise show Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images for GUCCI

Charlotte, who has appeared as the face of the brand's cosmetics collection since 2014, wowed in a Gucci tartan mini dress that featured ruffles along the shoulders as well as a peter pan collar and cuffed sleeves. The 29-year-old beauty completed her look wearing her glossy brunette locks up in a ponytail.

Meanwhile Andrea Casiraghi's wife, Tatiana, looked cozy in the font row, sporting a fuchsia embellished sweater and pleated deep purple skirt. The 32-year-old complemented her ensemble with bright red accessories including strappy heels and novelty clutch, paired with a bold Gucci red lip.

Tatiana and Charlotte weren't the only A-listers seated in the front row at the famous venue. Actress Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault were also in attendance along with will.i.am, A$AP Rocky, Alexa Chung and Elle Fanning.





The Italian brand's show featured a star-studded front row Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images for GUCCI

Thursday's presentation marks Tatiana's second fashion event this week. On Tuesday, the socialite attended the Christian Dior Cruise show, days after the society wedding of the year between her uncle Alejandro Santo Domingo and the Duke of Wellington's daughter, Lady Charlotte Wellesley.

Tatiana and her husband attended the lavish Spanish nuptials on Saturday, May 28. The couple were in great company joined by a royal-studded guest list that included the Duchess of Cornwall and Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I.