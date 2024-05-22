Royals you may have missed at Cannes Film Festival in photos

There's been a flurry of A-listers from the realms of film, music and fashion at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival – but have you spotted these royal appearances?

Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi, who is the niece of Prince Albert, was among the royals to lead the red carpet in a bridal white Chanel gown with sparkling accessories.

The model and equestrian's appearance comes amid her rumoured romance with writer French writer, Nicolas Mathieu following her split from her husband, Dimitri Rassam, after four years of marriage.

French film producer Dimitri, who shares son Balthazar with Charlotte, made his own separate appearances at the film festival on the French Riviera.

© Getty Charlotte looked chic in Chanel

While some of the royal guests were seen on the iconic red carpet, others made low-key appearances at fashionable after parties. Oh to be a fly on the wall!

See which royals attended this year's Cannes Film Festival…

© Getty Charlotte Casiraghi The fashionable Monaco royal's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival is no surprise given her style credentials. Charlotte has been regular on the red carpet in recent years, usually clad in a beautiful Chanel creation, given her role as an ambassador. Her late grandmother and former Hollywood star Grace Kelly famously attended Cannes just days before meeting her future husband, Prince Rainier of Monaco, at the event in 1955.



© Getty Bourbon-Two Sicilies family Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro and Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro made a glamorous appearance at the Festival with their daughters, Princess Maria Chiara and Princess Maria Carolina. The princesses coordinated in one-shouldered gowns in contrasting colours, while their mother opted for a lavender floral ensemble. Princess Maria Chiara, 19, was previously linked to Crown Prince Christian of Denmark, 18, with the two royal families sharing a close friendship.

© Alexander Fischer/BFA.com/Shutterstock Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece The only daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, sported a little black dress as she attended a Michael Kors party.

© Getty Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece The fashion muse, 27, also looked chic as she attended a bash at the Miu Miu Summer Club, wearing a sleeveless suede mini dress with killer heels.

© Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock Prince Joachim Murat with his wife Princess Yasmine Murat The couple walked the red carpet for the screening of "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") during the Festival. Prince Joachim is a French aristocrat and member of the Bonaparte-Murat family. He is the second child and only son of Joachim, 8th Prince Murat, making him the heir apparent to the title.

Past royal appearances at Cannes include Princess Charlene of Monaco, the late Diana Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice.

Take a look back in the video below…

