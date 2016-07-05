Isabella Windsor christened at Kensington Palace in the same gown worn by Princess Charlotte

Royal tradition played an important part in the christening of little Isabella Windsor last month. The five-month-old daughter of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor was dressed for her special day in the same christening robe that both Princess Charlotte and Prince George wore for their ceremonies.

The Honiton lace gown was first used at the christening of James, Viscount Severn in 2008, and was later worn by George at his baptism in October 2013, and by little Charlotte last July. The gown is a replica of the one used by Queen Victoria's children, and was created by the Queen's personal dresser, Angela Kelly, after the original became too fragile to use.

Little Isabella Windsor was christened at Kensington Palace last month

Isabella's christening took place at the Chapel at Kensington Palace, and was conducted by the Bishop of London, the Rt Rev, Richard Chartres, in front of close friends and family. HELLO! magazine can also reveal that celebrity chef Jamie Oliver was chosen to be one of Isabella’s godparents. The dad-of-four was given the honour after striking up a friendship with mum Sophie Winkleman while filming Food Revolution USA back in 2011.

Freddie – the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent – and actress Sophie welcomed Isabella on 16 January at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. They are also parents to two-year-old daughter Maud.

She wore the same christening gown as Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Speaking to HELLO! shortly after Isabella's arrival, the couple said they were immediately besotted with their newborn baby girl. "We haven't stopped cuddling her since she was born," Sophie, 35, said. "I carry her everywhere with me."

Doting dad Freddie, 37, added: "I am thrilled to have a second little girl. I didn't realise how funny little girls can be until I had one. I'm also thrilled they'll have each other. As a child I had – still have – a close bond with my younger sister [Lady Gabriella Windsor] and it will be wonderful to watch Maud and Isabella play and grow up together like we did. The bond you form with your sibling can be the longest one you have with anyone in your life."