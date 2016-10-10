King Bhumibol of Thailand's health is "not stable" after undergoing medical procedure

Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej is currently in unstable condition. Palace officials (via AP) said on Sunday that the world’s longest reigning monarch’s health is “not stable.” The news comes after the 88-year-old underwent a haemodialysis treatment — kidney dialysis — to purify his blood on Saturday. Doctors also changed a tube that drains excess cerebrospinal fluid.

Photo: Nanthasit Nitmatha DPA/PA Images

A statement from the palace on October 9 said, "The medical team are watching his symptoms and giving treatments carefully because the overall symptoms of his sickness are still not stable."

BBC reported that the royal's blood pressure had dropped when he was being prepared for the procedure and that he was placed on a ventilator and given medication to help his pressure return to normal.

In the past year, King Bhumibol has spent a lot of time in the hospital and has rarely been seen in public. The monarch was reportedly last seen on January 11 visiting his palace in the Thai capital.

Photo: PA Archive PA Archive/Press Association Images

A statement earlier this month revealed that the royal was recovering from a respiratory infection. Thailand's strict lèse-majesté laws, which protect the royal family, make discussing the King’s health a crime, punishable by jail. However, according to Reuters, Princess Chulabhorn of Thailand made a statement back in 2011 about her father’s health saying that the Thai King had suffered a health scare and fell unconscious after internal bleeding, which was likely induced by stress.

King Bhumibol ascended the throne seven decades ago, in 1946. The monarch is married to Queen Sirikit, with whom he shares three daughters — Princesses Sirindhorn, Chulabhorn Walailak and Ubolratana Rajakanya — and son, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn.