Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI and their daughters coordinate for their 2016 Christmas card

Season’s greetings from Spain’s royal family! Zarzuela Palace released King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia’s annual Christmas card on Monday, December 12 featuring the Spanish monarchs with their two daughters — Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2017,” the holiday greeting read in Spanish and English with the four royals’ handwritten signatures signed below.

Photo: House of HM the King

According to HELLO!’s sister brand HOLA!, the Christmas photo was taken in November at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. The royals look like your typical close-knit family, cozied up next to each other outdoors for the picture session.

Letizia beamed in the laid-back photo as she posed between her girls, holding Sofia close on her lap. Meanwhile Princess Leonor sat in the middle of her parents, holding hands with her sharp-dressed father.

Photo: House of HM the King

The always-stylish family was dressed to the nines for their annual Christmas card. Queen Letizia looked effortlessly chic wearing a black turtleneck, grey slacks and cranberry-colored blazer, which she coordinated with Sofia’s button down cardigan.

King Felipe took a cue from his wife and youngest daughter wearing a matching tie with his white shirt and grey jacket. Not to be left out, Leonor donned a grey shade like her dad wearing a holiday cardigan that featured yellow reindeer over her frilled white blouse.

Photo: House of HM the King

The tender family snap follows last year's card, in which Sofia and Leonor took center stage. The royal family's 2015 greeting featured the Spanish Princesses twinning with matching braids as they embraced each other with a cheek-to-cheek hug. A message from their father read: "Every day there’s a reason for hope and harmony in our hearts. The ideal Christmas illuminates that path."