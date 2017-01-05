Queen Elizabeth was almost shot by a palace guard during late night walk

Hold your fire! An ex-guardsman of Queen Elizabeth's revealed in an new interview that he almost shot the 90-year-old monarch while she was out and about on a late night stroll. According to a report published on Wednesday by the UK's The Times, a guard was patrolling the inside of the palace's walls at around 3 a.m. when he came across a figure walking in the darkness.

A guard admitted that he almost shot the Queen Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The guard, who believed he encountered an intruder shouted, "Who's that?" Much to his surprise it was Her Majesty. According to the paper, in a state of relief, the unnamed guard blurted out, "Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you."

Realizing he had spoken out of turn, the guard waited for a scolding. However instead, Prince Harry's grandmother replied, "That's quite all right. Next time I'll ring through beforehand so you don't have to shoot me."

An ex-guard mistook Queen Elizabeth for an intruder Photo: John Macdougall/Getty Images

According to the paper, when the British monarch has difficulty falling asleep at night, she enjoys taking late night walks around the palace grounds. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the report.

The Queen has been spending plenty of time at home as of late due to a "heavy cold." Prince George and Princess Charlotte's great-grandmother missed both Christmas Day and New Year's Eve services for the first time in years. The royal has not been seen out in public since the annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace back in early December.