Kate Middleton looks elegant as she attends church with Queen Elizabeth and family

The day before her birthday, Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William attended a church service with Queen Elizabeth, who had not been previously seen publicly in a month.

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton, brother James Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton were also in attendance. Reportedly, the Middleton family is in Sandringham to celebrate Kate's 35th birthday on January 9.

THE BEST PHOTOS FROM THE BRITISH ROYALS' CHRISTMAS

As they arrived at St. Mary Magdalene church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, the family took the time to stop and talk with locals. Upon seeing the Queen, who has been suffering a "heavy cold," the crowd cheered with delight. This was the 90-year-old monarch's first public appearance since December 9 when she hosted the ambassador of Liberia for a private audience at Buckingham Palace. Her husband Prince Philip was by her side for the service. According to a royal statement, the Queen's cold has subsided and she is doing "better" now.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attended the church service Photo: Getty

Although well-wishers only caught a glimpse of Kate, who walked with her husband Prince William, it was clear that she looked effortlessly demure. The mother-of-two wore a recycled dark green wool coat, thought to be from Sportmax, which she previously wore on a visit to Edinburgh in 2016. She accessorized the coat with a grey fur hat, leaving her trademark bouncy brunette curls visible.

THE QUEEN MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE ILLNESS

VIEW GALLERY

Well-wishers caught a glimpse of Kate Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Pippa Middleton also looked stylish in a fitted brown coat with matching heels and a hat. Kate's sister will walk down the isle this year, with a May wedding date set.

VIEW GALLERY

Pippa wore a brown coat and hat Photo: Getty

This coming week, Kate will enjoy a quiet and private birthday with the intent to spend quality time with her family and her two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. On Wednesday, she will go back to performing royal duties when she visits the Early Years Planning Unit at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. Later on in the day she will also visit a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford, London with Prince William.