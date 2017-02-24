Oscar nominee Naomie Harris talks Queen Elizabeth's youthful appearance

Ninety years young! Queen Elizabeth's appearance made quite the impression on Oscar nominee Naomie Harris. “I was impressed by how youthful she looked,” the Moonlight actress told reporters of her recent meeting with Her Majesty. “She looked incredibly young and really healthy – and she has lovely skin. That is what I was most impressed by.” Naomie met Her Majesty on Thursday, February 23 at Buckingham Palace, where she was honored with the Order of the British Empire (OBE) award for her services to drama.

Discussing the honor, the British actress, who is perhaps best known for her role as Miss Moneypenny in the recent James Bond films, admitted, “This is really phenomenal,” adding, “This is representing my country and being recognized for having made a contribution to the nation, which it can’t get better than that.” The 40-year-old took to her Instagram after the ceremony to share a slideshow of photos from the exciting day, writing, "As the daughter of an immigrant, it was with an added sense of pride that I received an OBE from the Queen today. I spent the ceremony reflecting on how my deceased grandparents would have felt seeing their granddaughter receive this kind of recognition from a country they fought so hard to be accepted by. I am proud to be British, and proud to be of Jamaican/Trinidadian descent, and I am incredibly proud of all the sacrifices my grandparents made so that I could live my dreams."

The Hollywood star's comments on the Queen’s appearance came weeks after the British royal stepped out in public for the first time, after missing Christmas and New Year's Day church services, due to a heavy cold. The world's longest-reigning monarch had not been seen in public for nearly a month prior to visiting St. Mary Magdalene church on January 8 with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Her Majesty recently spoke out about her illness at an investiture, reportedly telling Baroness Shirley Williams that her cold over Christmas was a “particularly grisly mixture of cold and flu which had been going around.”