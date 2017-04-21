Duchess Kate admits she's shy and confesses motherhood can be 'lonely'

The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant in red for a joint engagement with her husband Prince William and her brother-in-law Prince Harry in England on Thursday. Kate debuted a new Armani skirt suit for the outing, where the royal trio opened the Global Academy in Hayes. The mum-of-two’s sophisticated ensemble featured a ruched, round collar blazer that originally retailed for $1,195 and a matching pencil skirt. The 35-year-old paired her vibrant look with neutral accessories including a textured woven clutch by Etui Bags and her Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps.

Kate stunned in a red Armani skirt suit Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duchess, Duke and Harry were on hand to open the new Global Academy in support of their mental health campaign Heads Together. Global Academy is a state school that is working to develop the next generation of talent in the digital media and broadcast industry. During the engagement, the Duchess joined students producing a radio show on the theme of mental health.

Prince Georges mother spoke to students at the school asking, "Is this an issue you knew about or had experienced before this? Have any of you spoken to your friends or family about issues that have been bothering you?" Oliver Monger, who hopes to pursue a career in the film industry, admitted that he was shy to talk to "to someone so high," to which Kate told the 16-year-old, "I'm shy as well, so don't worry." Following their encounter, Oliver told reporters, "That was just fantastic. It has really boosted my confidence. I had no idea what to say at first but she really put me at ease."

The Duchess admitted that she is shy Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Apart from students, the royal mum-of-two chatted with fellow mums, Katie Massie-Taylor and Sarah Hesz, who co-founded the app Mush, which connects new mothers with each other. The women admitted to the Duchess that they felt in need of a friend after having their children. "'It is lonely at times. You do feel quite isolated," Kate confessed. "But actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you're going through. But it’s being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out."

While visiting the school, Harry, William and his wife also participated in a roundtable conversation on the topic of mental health with former Spice Girls member Emma Bunton and presenter Jamie Theakston. Jamie joked, "I'm not sure the royal party has been this close to a Spice Girl" — though that is not true! Just the day before, Prince William honoured Victoria Beckham with an OBE — Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire — for her charity work and contributions to fashion.

The royals opened the Global Academy in Hayes Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool /Getty Images

It's been a busy week for Princess Charlotte's parents and uncle Harry. The royals have been busy promoting their mental health initiative ahead of the London Marathon on Sunday, which their campaign is the race's official charity partner. Earlier this week Prince Harry opened up about seeking help for his own issues following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, while William revealed that he and Kate want to raise their children to be able to express their emotions. “Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings,” the Duke said in an interview with the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably). "Emotional intelligence is key for us all to deal with the complexities of life and relationships."

