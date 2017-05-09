Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia take stage at first World Anti-Bullying Forum By HOLA! USA

Princess Sofia of Sweden had her growing baby bump on display as she stepped out for the opening of the First World Anti-Bullying Forum on Monday, May 8 in Solna. The expectant royal looked spring ready wearing a floral crochet dress by "& Other Stories" as she took the stage alongside her husband, Prince Carl Philip, at the convention. The couple, who are parents to one-year-old son Prince Alexander, have been open about their own experiences with cyber bullying in the past and noted during the forum that it is “every parent’s fear that their child will be bullied.”

Carl and Sofia attended the First World Anti-Bullying Forum on May 8 in Sweden Photo: Jessica GowTT

“You want to protect your child from all the evil in the world. Bullying is so widespread, there are so many people who are affected, so definitely there is an issue about it,” the Princess, 32, said at the conference hosted by the organization Friends International Center Against Bullying. “But somewhere, one must also know that the world is not always rosy, but everyone will have their problems and everyone will encounter problems inside and outside the school. Then it is extremely important that we are as strong parents aside and raise our children to individuals who feel they have a safety net and that they can always be themselves.”

GALLERY: EVERY ADORABLE PHOTO OF PRINCE ALEXANDER

Carl, 37, agreed with his wife saying, “I think that as a parent you have to try to talk to your children in a good way. We try to show good morale and ethics, and it also applies in the digital world. In the youth world there is no difference between online and offline. Everything is life. And then it's about discussing and managing that world too.”

The royals plan on discussing bullying with their children in the future Photo: The Royal Court, Sweden

Sofia and her husband founded the Prince Carl Philips and Princess Sofia Foundation back in 2015, which among other things combats cyber bullying. While at the conference, Prince Alexander’s mom said that she and her husband want to be “good role models” for others fighting bullying. She explained, “Bullying affects very many and we want to be a part of highlighting this problem, because it's not only those who are affected, but also all of us who can make a difference.” The Prince Couple admitted that they “absolutely” plan on discussing the topic in the future with their son Prince Alexander and unborn child. Sofia said, “It's a must.”

RELATED: Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia launch podcast to discuss bullying

The royal pair announced in March that they are expecting their second child — due in September — together. In a statement Sofia and Carl said, "We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander. We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family.”