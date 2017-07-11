India and Sacha Casiraghi wear exclusive Marie-Chantal designs for the Hanover royal wedding By: Alexandra Hurtado

Fit for royalty and designed by royalty! Princess Caroline’s grandchildren India and Sacha Casiraghi wore designs by Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece when they served as a flower girl and page boy at the wedding of their father Andrea Casiraghi’s stepbrother Prince Ernst August Jr. of Hanover to Ekaterina Malyshev on Saturday, July 8.

Princess Caroline of Monaco's grandchildren wore designs by Marie-Chantal to the royal wedding of Prince Ernst-August Jr. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

The Monaco royal tots along with the other young bridal party members all wore custom outfits by Marie-Chantal, a rep for the designer confirmed to HELLO!. “Princess Marie-Chantal designs exclusive outfits occasionally for her friends' weddings,” the rep noted. The last time the Greek royal designed pieces for a wedding was back in 2015 for Nicky Hilton’s nuptials at Kensington Palace. While the luxury childrenswear line does not currently offer bridal clothes online, they do have a number of items perfect for weddings including the label's "Princess" dress and suits for boys.



An exclusive image of the girls' Marie-Chantal look. India and the other flower girls wore bespoke ivory dupion silk dresses with a gold sash Photo: Courtesy of Marie-Chantal



India looked adorable for the joyous occasion wearing a bespoke long dress by the royal fashion designer, which was made from ivory dupion silk and featured a gold sash. Sacha, four, complemented his younger sister’s ensemble sporting a silk mandarin collar shirt paired with long shorts and a cummerbund.

The Greek royal occasionally designs exclusive outfits for her friend's weddings Photos: Courtesy of Marie-Chantal

Princess Grace's great-grandchildren were accompanied to the wedding in Hanover, Germany by their parents. Tatiana Santo Domingo sweetly held on to her two-year-old daughter as they departed the ceremony, while her smartly-dressed son strolled hand-in-hand with his dapper father.

Photo: Courtesy of Marie-Chantal

Designer Crown Princess Marie-Chantal was able to see her designs in action as she attended at the lavish affair with her husband Crown Prince Pavlos, their daughter Princess Olympia and Prince Alexios. Royals Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Charlotte Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo and Andrea Casiraghi were also in attendance for the religious ceremony at Market Church and the evening reception that followed at Marienburg Castle.