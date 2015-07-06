What's planned for Princess Charlotte's post-christening tea party

Prince William and Kate Middleton will host a tea party following Princess Charlotte's christening on Sunday afternoon. The intimate gathering will be held for members of the royal family and Charlotte's godparents at Queen Elizabeth's country retreat, Sandringham House.

In keeping with tradition, guests will be served cake from a tier of William and Kate's wedding cake. Guests at Prince George's christening in 2013 were also served a tier from the couple's eight-tiered wedding cake, which was created by HELLO! blogger Fiona Cairns.

Prince William and Kate will host a tea party after Princess Charlotte's christening , Photo: Getty Images

The gathering will be attended by guests from the christening, which is being held at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate. Kensington Palace have confirmed that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will both be present at the family event, along with William's father Prince Charles and stepmother the Duchess of Cornwall.

Royal enthusiasts will also get the opportunity to get a glimpse of Prince George, who will make a rare public appearance alongside his parents and baby sister.

Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton will also be present along with Kate's siblings Pippa and James. The other guests confirmed to attend are Princess Charlotte's godparents and their spouses.

Guests will be served a tier of William and Kate's wedding cake Photo: Getty Images

William and Kate unveiled their choice of godparents through a statement released by Kensington Palace on Sunday morning. The proud parents have turned to their circle of trusted friends for the important roles with Prince William's close friends Tom van Straubenzee and James Meade named godfathers, while Kate turned to lifelong friend Sophie Carter to take on the role as godmother.

The royal couple also chose members of their respective families as godparents, with both William and Kate honoring one of their cousins with the title. William chose cousin Laura Fellowes as godmother, while Kate turned to Adam Middleton, whose wedding she attended last summer.