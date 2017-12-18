Princess Charlotte to attend nursery in January - get the details Princess Charlotte will attend nursery from January 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have enrolled Princess Charlotte at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, which she will start attending from January 2018. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday morning in a statement, which read: "Their Royal Highnesses have also announced this morning that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018."

Princess Charlotte will attend Willcocks Nursery School in 2018

RELATED: The Cambridge's release official family portrait for Christmas

The Willcocks Nursery School has since said: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January." The £14,500-a-year school is owned and run by the Headmistress, Lavinia Taylor. According to the website, Willcocks Nursery is a "traditional nursery school which strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners."

School fees are £3,050 a term for mornings and £1,800 for afternoons

Prince George and Princess Charlotte: how to steal their style

The royal couple also released a new family photograph of themselves and their children - which will feature on their Christmas card. The photograph shows the duke with his son, Prince George, standing immediately in front of him, while Charlotte stands with her mother. The image was taken at Kensington Palace earlier this year by Chris Jackson, royal photographer for Getty Images.

Princess Charlotte 'has a new hobby' - find out what!

School fees are £3,050 a term for mornings and £1,800 for afternoons, which can set parents back £14,500 if children attend both sessions over three terms. The official description on the website also reads: "The morning school accommodates 32 children aged between 2 3/4 and 5 years, it is a fun and structured morning with lots of free play where children embark on the first stages of learning to read, write and to understand simple numbers with the minimum of pressure. Each child becomes part of a group with their own key person. This teacher will start a portfolio of your child's progress and discuss with you all developments. The morning session is held 5 days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m." George, four, currently attends the £17,604 a year Thomas's Battersea day school.