Prince William's Father's Day photo has royal fans saying the same thing

Prince William's Father's Day photo, which was shared to the Waleses' official Instagram account on Sunday, has sparked a strong reaction from his followers.

The sweet image featured the dad-of-three on the beach, with his three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and for the first time, the post featured a message for William from the children.

The sweet portrait, taken in Norfolk last month by Princess Kate, shows Prince William and his children admiring the Norfolk coastline with their arms wrapped around each other.

William could be seen wearing khaki shorts and a navy jumper, while George, Charlotte and Louis looked sweet all wearing blue tops and matching shorts.

Royal fans rushed to share their love for the post, with many particularly pointing out what a great father the heir to the throne is.

One commenter kindly penned: "He's a good man, husband, father, son, heir and future King! The BRF is blessed to have him. Happy Father's day Wills. #Keepgoing."

Other responses included: "He seems committed to being a great dad and husband. The children are just darling," and: "What a wonderful family! Who has tackled the big issues as a family! Fantastic children!"

© Getty Prince William with Prince George at the FA Cup final

A fourth commenter simply wrote: "The best father they could have." The message accompanying the photo, written by William's children, sweetly read: " We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day [pink hearts emoji] G, C & L. [camera emoji] The Princess of Wales, 2024."

The family celebrated the occasion the day after the Princess of Wales made her first official public appearance since Christmas Day 2023.

© Getty Kate was last seen publicly on Christmas Day

Supporting the king in honour of his official birthday, Kate and her family attended Trooping the Colour, with the Princess and her children arriving in a carriage and later joined the rest of their relatives on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where they waved to gathered crowds.

Once again, Prince Louis stole the show as the youngster couldn't help but let his bashful and charming personality shine through, cheering, yawning and even dancing as he soaked up the electric atmosphere during his grandfather's birthday celebrations.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

Prince William's second break with tradition

Earlier on Sunday, before his children's message was posted, the future monarch paid tribute to his own father, King Charles, as she shared a heartwarming throwback photo of himself playing football with his dad to mark Father's Day.

While Prince William, 41, typically only shares a snapshot of himself posing with his three children, this year, the royal opted to mark the occasion on his social media channels with an archival tribute to his father.

© Getty The Prince has always been such a doting dad

The image, taken on 12 June 1984, shows a young William laughing as he sweetly kicked a colourful ball. The royal could be seen dressed in a striped T-shirt and pale blue dungarees.

In his caption, he wrote: "Happy Father's Day, Pa," before signing off with a 'W'.

Royal fans again flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Aww William looks so cute", while a second chimed in: "Happy Father's Day to both you and your Pa, W! You are both a credit to your children and the nation".