Princess Caroline's grandchildren star in newly released photos for Baby Dior

It's not often royal fans are able to see the laid-back side of the Monegasque Princely family. However newly released photos of Princess Grace's great-grandchildren, Sacha and India Casiraghi, show the newest generation of Monaco royals in an intimate, relaxed setting joined by their mother Tatiana Casiraghi. The pictures were taken for Baby Dior earlier this year to honor the luxury childrenswear label's 50th anniversary, as well as the royals' late matriarch Grace Kelly.

In one of the new images, Tatiana is pictured sweetly carrying her two-year-old daughter outside of the Gstaad Palace in Switzerland, where the shoot took place. The mum-of-two dotingly looked on at her little girl as they stood dressed warmly in coats surrounded by the scenic Swiss Alps.

Tatiana and her daughter enjoyed a quiet moment while in the Swiss Alps Photo: Baby Dior

Meanwhile Sacha posed by himself in another photo. The four-year-old was pictured snacking at a table while mischievously looking at the camera. With his golden locks and piercing eyes, Tatiana's firstborn is the spitting image of his father Andrea Casiraghi in the new photo.

Princess Caroline's four-year-old grandson is the spitting image of his father Andrea in this newly released photo Photo: Baby Dior

Over the summer, two photos of the 33-year-old and her children were shared on Baby Dior's Instagram account to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Baby Dior boutique opening in Paris, which was attended by Sacha and India's paternal great-grandmother, Grace Kelly.

The images published in June showed the sweet bond between Tatiana and her young children. One image of India and Sacha lounging on a bed was captioned: "50 years ago, for the inauguration of the first #BabyDiorboutique, we were honored to have as special guest H.R.H Princess Grace of Monaco, and ever since the royal family ties have remained intact. A half-century on, in the elegant and inviting setting of @GstaadPalace, Tatiana Casiraghi, wife of Andrea Casiraghi, eldest son of H.R.H Princess Caroline of Hanover, poses alongside her two children, India and Sasha, both dressed in the latest Baby Dior creations!."

Tatiana and her children posed for a Baby Dior shoot Photo: Baby Dior

The photos marked a rare occasion for Tatiana and her kids. The fashion designer is known for cherishing her privacy. However back in 2015, Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law opened up to the website Nine In The Mirror, saying, "I'm a very nostalgic person."