Tatiana Casiraghi and kids honor Grace Kelly in new photo shoot for Baby Dior

Tatiana Santo Domingo along with her and Andrea Casiraghi's children Alexandre and India were the subjects of a special photo shoot to honor Baby Dior's 50th anniversary and Monaco's beloved Grace Kelly. Photographer Elisabeth Toll captured the mom-of-two cuddling her kids at in Switzerland. Tatiana, who also has her own ethical clothing line Muzungu Sisters, describes the designs as “classic, beautiful and adorable!” according to a quote in the company’s caption.

Tatiana posed with her kids for Baby Dior's 50th anniversary Photo: Elisabeth Toll via Instagram/@babydior_official

In one photo, the 33-year-old mom tightly holds her four-year-old son Alexandre to her chest. The little boy, who the family has affectionately nicknamed Sasha, is clad with the latest clothing from the Baby Dior ‎collection. On June 8, Baby Dior’s official Instagram shared another photo of Tatiana with Alexandre and two-year-old India, Grace Kelly’s great-grandchildren, relaxing on a bed in a room at the luxurious Gstaad Palace.

Andrea's wife held on to their son Alexandre, who was clad in Baby Dior Photo: Elisabeth Toll via Instagram/@babydior_official

Along with the adorable photo, the brand wrote: “50 years ago, for the inauguration of the first #BabyDior boutique, we were honored to have as special guest H.R.H Princess Grace of Monaco, and ever since the royal family ties have remained intact. A half-century on, in the elegant and inviting setting of @GstaadPalace, Tatiana Casiraghi, wife of Andrea Casiraghi, eldest son of H.R.H Princess Caroline of Hanover, poses alongside her two children, India and Sasha, both dressed in the latest Baby Dior creations!”

50 years ago the inauguration of the first #BabyDior boutique at 28 Avenue Montaigne in Paris took place. It was opened by Marc Bohan, then the Creative Director of Dior, with a very special guest by his side, H.R.H Princess Grace of Monaco. The Baby Dior close association with the Monegasque first family continues to this very day. Stay connected to find out how! © Rue des Archives/AGIP A post shared by Baby Dior official (@babydior_official) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

Baby Dior launched the series of Monaco-focused photos with a throwback picture of Grace Kelly opening their very first boutique. They proudly said: “50 years ago the inauguration of the first #BabyDior boutique at 28 Avenue Montaigne in Paris took place. It was opened by Marc Bohan, then the Creative Director of Dior, with a very special guest by his side, H.R.H Princess Grace of Monaco. The Baby Dior close association with the Monegasque first family continues to this very day. Stay connected to find out how!”