Jazmin Grace Grimaldi travels to Monaco for Prince Albert's birthday and final preparations for Morocco race By Robert Peterpaul

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi filled the days before her big 2018 Rallye Aicha des Gazelles du Maroc debut with joyful celebrations and important last-minute preparations. Prince Albert’s daughter took several pre-race measures to ensure that she was in tip-top shape for the nine-day off-road rally race across the Moroccan desert, which kicks off on Friday, March 16. The 26-year-old beauty had an abundant routine scheduled, including spending special time with her royal family, taking care of her health and putting last-minute touches on her racing vehicle!

Jazmin Grimaldi celebrated her dad Prince Albert's 60th birthday Photo: Instagram/@hshprincesscharlene

Of course, the most significant check off her pre-rally list was celebrating her father Prince Albert’s milestone birthday. The Monaco sovereign turned 60 on March 14 with a bash fit for a royal. Jazmin, who celebrated her own birthday the previous week, traveled to Monaco to see her dad on his day, joining her half-siblings Jacques and Gabriella and stepmom Princess Charlene.

The royal shared how she got "rally ready" Photo: Instagram/@jazmingrimaldi

On the day of the race, Jazmin excitedly took to her Instagram story to share her race journey, she and her cousin Pauline Ducruet are making this a first for the Monaco royal family, with the world. She had an early morning wakeup call, posting a stunning photo of the sun rising over water. “Rise and shine!” she wrote. Keeping the water in view, the actress and singer then revealed a way she got “rally ready.”

Photo: Instagram/@jazmingrimaldi

Cosmetically, the star got ready with some skin products from Dr. David Colbert at the New York Dermatology Group. “Ready for this @rallyeaichadesgazelles day!” she wrote afterwards, along with a picture of her looking set to go. The humanitarian rocked an “embrace ambition” ringer shirt by Tory Burch in the picture, which retails online for $35.

Jazmin put some final touches on her race car Photo: Instagram/@jazmingrimaldi

Jazmin also gave fans a glimpse at how she prepped her team’s (team #504 out of participants) baby blue car. She decked her car out in Jazmin Fund stickers, placing them all over the vehicle to make it clear she would be racing with the humanitarian initiative on her mind. She created the foundation in 2006 with an aim to build art-focused community centers in Fiji and help locals achieve a healthier quality of life.

Jazmin squeezed in a workout in Monte Carlo before her race Photo: Instagram/@nutritionfornaughtypeople

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter is a huge proponent of healthy lifestyle. In fact, a day ahead of the race, she aligned both her body and mind with Pilates in Monte Carlo. “It’s not everyday that you get to train the daughter of the sovereign of your country and that’s a real shame, because what a rockstar of a woman she is!” said Madeleine Karlsson of MK Pilates and founder of Nutrition for Naughty People. “@jazmingrimaldi got a last minute express Pilates workout in the sun on the terrace of @nikkibeachmontecarlo before she sets off on her 9 day rally.”