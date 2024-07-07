Prince William set to make poignant visit with all three children - details

The Prince of Wales is poised to visit a homelessness centre in the coming months with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it has been reported.

According to The Times, Prince William is considering a special visit with his three children in tow - a move which echoes his own visits to homeless shelters as a child with his mother Princess Diana.

© Getty Images The Prince of Wales launched his Homewards project in June 2023

It's a cause incredibly close to the royal's heart. Back in June, William, 42, launched a five-year programme in a bid to tackle homelessness across the UK. The programme strives to form locally led coalitions of committed individuals, organisations and businesses who intend to work together to prevent and ultimately end homelessness in their local areas.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince William launches UK-wide programme to end homelessness

Opening up about his venture, William said: "In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need.

"Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate."

© Getty Images Former Spice Girl Geri is one of Homewards celebrity advocates

Beyond this, William is also set to appear in a new ITV documentary that aims to change perceptions around homelessness.

The two-part series Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, which will air on ITV1 and ITVX this Autumn, follows the future king as he launches his ambitious Homewards project across the UK, going behind the scenes of its first year's work.

Elsewhere, Prince William's Homewards programme is set to host an art exhibition titled Homelessness: Reframed at London's Saatchi Gallery. The exhibition will feature works from renowned artists including photographer Rankin, Opake and Marc Davenant, in addition to pieces created by children and young people.

© Getty Images Back in March, William visited a housing workshop in Sheffield to discuss solutions to support local families at risk of homelessness

The Royal Foundation's CEO Amanda Berry said the documentary and exhibition would "raise vital awareness". She said: "We know that television has the power to change hearts and minds.

"Homelessness can seem like it is hard to prevent but by sharing the realities of people's experiences and those who are coming together to support them, we can inspire action."

© Getty Images The royal is tackling homelessness across the UK

Musing on the exhibition, Amanda said the display "underlines Homewards and The Royal Foundation’s dedication to challenging the long-held perceptions around homelessness". She added: "By giving a platform to those with lived experience, we hope to start to shift the narrative and demonstrate that homelessness is not an inevitable part of society."