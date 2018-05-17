Who is designing Meghan Markle's royal wedding reception dress? Roland Mouret drops a hint HELLO! US

Ralph & Russo, Erdem, Stella McCartney and Burberry have all been potential front-runners to create Meghan Markle's wedding dress as she marries Prince Harry, and now designer Roland Mouret – famed for the iconic Galaxy dress – has dropped a hint that his designs, too, might featuring at the May 19 royal wedding. When The Times asked Roland, a friend of the former Suits star, about his previous experiences with the royal bride-to-be, he politely declined to respond, saying, "Not now". With further questioning on the topic, he added: "My answer means... not now. I can't talk about it. She's a friend. And I promised her that our friendship is the most important thing."

"I promised her that our friendship is the most important thing," Roland said when asked if he's designing for the royal wedding. Here, the royal bride-to-be wears one of the designer's famously flattering gowns Photo: Getty Images

It is likely that Meghan will wear two gowns on her wedding day, as her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton did when she tied the knot with Prince William in 2011. Kate wore a spectacular Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen creation for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, and then changed into a more simple McQueen design for the evening reception at Buckingham Palace.

French-born, London-based Roland Mouret has forged a close bond with Meghan over their years of working together, and he was even featured on the actress' now-defunct Instagram account. The designer is most famous for the Galaxy dress, which skyrocketed in sales after it was launched in 2005.

Kate Middleton wore Alexander McQueen for her wedding, then changed into another McQueen design for the reception at Buckingham Palace Photo: Getty Images

The structured dress was a favorite of celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Rachel Weisz and Cameron Diaz, and it has been seen in various interpretations on the high street and beyond ever since. "It was a weird dress," he said. "I remember doing an event and 60 women were wearing it. For that to happen... the dress was giving them the freedom all to be individual. And that was its power."

