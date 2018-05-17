Prince George and Princess Charlotte wedding designer talks Meghan Markle’s bridal party looks BY ALEXANDRA HURTADO

Here come the bridesmaids and pageboys! While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the stars of Saturday’s royal wedding, members of the couple’s young bridal party have the potential to be scene stealers in their adorable outfits. Leading up to the May 19th ceremony, Kensington Palace announced that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will serve as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively, along with the 33-year-old groom's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, three, and Zalie Warren, two, Meghan's godchildren Remi Litt, six, and Rylan Litt, seven, and Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, six. The Suits alum, 36, has also asked her best friend Jessica Mulroney's children Ivy, four, and twins Brian and John, seven, to walk down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel.

George and Charlotte, who will have special roles in Meghan and Harry's ceremony, were dressed in Pepa & Company for their aunt Pippa's wedding in 2017 Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Like the bride’s gown, the designer behind the bridesmaids and page boy outfits is still currently unknown. However royal-loved designer Pepa Gonzalez of Pepa & Company, who previously dressed Prince George and Princess Charlotte in bespoke creations for their aunt Pippa Middleton’s 2017 nuptials, shared with HELLO! US her thoughts on how Meghan and Harry’s wedding party might be dressed for their big moment in the spotlight.

HELLO! US: What kind of outfits are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bridal party likely to wear?

PEPA GONZALEZ: "I think the outfits will be a classic style with traditional British design detailing perhaps with Peter Pan collars or trimmed with lace. They may opt for ivory dresses with hints of blue for the sashes, page boy shorts or accessories, a color that is very suited for a Royal wedding."

Pepa Gonzalez is the designer behind Kate Middleton's go-to childrenswear brand

How do you think Meghan and Pippa’s bridesmaids/pageboy outfits will compare/differ?

"I think both will have a classic style in common to suit the quintessentially British surroundings where each wedding takes place. This classic style would ensure the outfits won't date in years to come. I believe both brides would add their own personal touch to the outfits' designs making them very different to each other, even though both are equally as elegant."

How involved are brides in the process of coming up with the wedding party outfits?

"On the whole, all of the brides we have worked have been very involved in the process. It is their vision, from the color scheme to the fabrics to creating outfits suitable for the setting of their wedding, and we are so happy to help them realize this vision and make their dreams a reality."

Did the Duchess of Cambridge have any input on what her children would be wearing for Pippa’s wedding or was it just the bride?

"It is the Bride who brings her personal style and her vision for such a special day in the design of the bridesmaids and page boys' garments. Brides always have in mind the style and cut of the garment and what will suit the children in her wedding bridal party."

Pepa & Co. has a celebration collection worthy of a royal wedding

Is it necessary for flower girl and page boy outfits to complement the royal wedding gown?

"When the bridal party is made up of children alone, it is not necessary to have matching outfits but rather design those that young children will be comfortable in, will give off a timeless look and blend with the colors and style chosen for the day."

What are royal bridal party essentials?

"Ivory silk dress with traditional detailing. Flower crowns. Mary jane shoes. Ivory bluchers. Peter Pan collar shirt or military-inspired outfits."

Tips for styling flower girls and page boys?

"Keep it understated and simple with muted colors and traditional detailing. Always have in mind the surroundings of the wedding, the style, color and theme chosen by the bride for the event to ensure the bridesmaids and page boys designs blend in."