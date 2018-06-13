A royal copy Kate? Princess Sofia of Sweden imitates Kate Middleton's namesake look HELLO! US

With her long brunette hairstyle and perfect princess wardrobe, Princess Sofia of Sweden has in the past often been compared to Kate Middleton. And earlier this week Prince Carl Philip’s wife showed her twinning style with the Duchess of Cambridge by not only wearing one of the British royal’s favourite brands, LK Bennett, but also choosing a dress from the label that was a near match for one of Kate’s most statement-making looks.

After Kate wore a dark green Dolce & Gabbana dress during her tour of Canada with Prince William in 2016, the Italian fashion house released a version of the frock and dubbed it the 'Middleton'. On Monday, at the graduation ceremony of Sophiahemmet University in Stockholm, Princess Sofia donned an LK Bennett tea dress that was almost identical to Dolce & Gabbana's homage to Kate, with a similar button front, mid-length sleeves, neck tie and 1940s tailoring.

Princess Sofia, left, wore an LK Bennett silk tea dress that was a near match for Duchess Kate's Dolce & Gabbana style, the 'Middleton', worn during the royal tour of Canada in 2016 Photos: Getty Images

The main differences between the looks? Sofia’s dress was in a summer print instead of solid hue, and it also comes in at a much lower price point. The 'Middleton' by Dolce & Gabbana has a price tag of $1605, while Sofia’s LK Bennett ‘Montana’ dress comes in at $595.

This twinning moment isn't the first time we've seen Sofia echo Duchess Kate's fashion choices. In her official engagement photos, Sofia wore a vibrant blue dress not unlike the Issa wrap dress that the Duchess of Cambridge wore when she announced her wedding with Prince William at St James's Palace in 2010.

Princess Sofia wore a vibrant blue dress for her engagement photos with Prince Carl Philip in 2014 – similar to Kate's 2010 engagement announcement photo call outfit Photos: Erika Gerdemark/Kungahuset.se, Getty Images

We've seen a few chic outfits from the Swedish princess of late – last Friday, the royal and husband Prince Carl Phillip attended niece Princess Adrienne's christening at Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm. For that occasion, which brought together all seven of King Carl XVI Gustaf's adorable grandchildren, Sofia wore a cream coloured floral dress with pussy bow necktie and fuchsia blossom print – a look we've not yet seen on Duchess Kate!