Princess Rajwa displays growing baby bump in stunning red gown at King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee

Princess Rajwa of Jordan is glowing! The mother-to-be made a glamorous appearance to mark her father-in-law King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee on Sunday, dressing her blossoming baby bump in a bespoke red gown.

It marked Princess Rajwa and her husband Crown Prince Hussein's first public appearance since they announced the happy news that they are expecting their first child this summer.

The royal, 30, chose a fellow Saudi designer, Honayda Serafi, to create her gown for the occasion but it also celebrated Jordan.

Its geometric embroidery featured the colours of the Jordanian flag as well as silver threads in a nod to the king's 25th year of his reign.

See all of the photographs from the Jordan royal family's special day in the gallery below...

1 11 © Royal Hashemite Court Pregnant Princess Rajwa dazzled in a bespoke Honayda gown designed by Honayda Serafi and crafted by Jordanian artisans In an Instagram post, the designer penned: "Extending my sincere thanks to HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein for choosing HONAYDA to design her distinctive look on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. "As a designer and creative director, HRH encouragement unleashed my creativity in designing the look, and her trust was a powerful motivator that fueled my passion and commitment to highlighting elegance, and cultural heritage together through our designs and sustaining them for future generations. "Looking forward to more cooperation with HRH Princess Rajwa and her constant support for inspiring success stories."

2 11 © Royal Hashemite Court Around 3,200 personnel from all military and security formations and units marched before the stands It comes just days after the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan released some stunning maternity images of Princess Rajwa to mark her first wedding anniversary with Crown Prince Hussein. The shots showed the mother-to-be wearing a red pleated dress by Alice + Olivia with gold statement earrings and two bangles. Rajwa's pregnancy was first announced by the palace back in April, with a statement reading: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer."

3 11 © Royal Hashemite Court King Abdullah II and Queen Rania alongside their family attended the national event marking the Silver Jubilee, held on the 25th Accession to the Throne Day Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa joined King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the historic occasion, as well as Hussein's siblings – Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

4 11 © Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania stunned in a custom gown by Laith Almalouf The king and queen arrived at the national event in Amman, surrounded by the Red Motorcade, where they were joined by around 9,000 Jordanians. The national anthem was played during the military parade and the Royal Jordanian Air Force fighter jets conducted a fly-past.

5 11 © Royal Hashemite Court The full-length white dress with a grey scalloped bustier took inspiration from her country’s “agricultural legacy and cultural depth”, said the Jordanian designer Queen Rania, 53, wowed in custom gown by Jordanian designer, Laith Maalouf. The bodice featured seven buttons representing Jordan's seven-pointed star, while a grey bustier was created to look like body amour.

6 11 © Royal Hashemite Court Around 9,000 Jordanians attended the event, including senior officials and officers, and diplomats from Arab and foreign countries Meanwhile, Princess Iman, 27, who married Jameel Alexander Thermiótis last year, looked beautiful in a silver belted gown by Edelina Joyce.

7 11 © Royal Hashemite Court Princess Iman of Jordan wore a bespoke Edelina Joyce dress Princess Iman was seated next to her younger brother, Prince Hashem, 19, during the celebrations.

8 11 © Royal Hashemite Court Princess Salma bint Abdullah stunned in a green dress Princess Salma, 23, who is a first lieutenant in the Royal Jordanian Air Force, opted for a green ensemble.

9 11 © Royal Hashemite Court Prince Hashem bin Abdullah looked smart in a suit Prince Hashem is currently studying at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. in the US.

10 11 © Royal Hashemite Court His Majesty delivered an address to the nation, stressing that Jordanians have earned global respect for their stances, principles, humanity, and noble values King Abdullah II delivered a speech during the event, in which he said: "Today I stand among a great people, I am honored to serve their honesty, and I am proud to be Jordanian."