The Cambridge family photo album: from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s engagement to Prince Louis’ christening Looking back at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s cherished family snaps

Since their first official engagement photos captured by Mario Testino were released in December 2010 royal fans have been dazzled by the mementos released showing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their burgeoning family. From the first photos of a newborn Prince George, which were taken by proud grandfather Michael Middleton to, most recently, the photos of Prince Louis' christening by renowned celebrity photographer Matt Hollyoak. See below our roundup of some of our favourite photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.

The Cambridge Family Photo Album