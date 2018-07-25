Prince Pavlos of Greece reunites with the Queen and shares rare personal picture of encounter The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, was once a member of the Greek royal family

Prince Pavlos of Greece has shared a snap of himself reuniting with the Queen on the day that she presented the Royal Scots Dragoon guards, the regiments he belongs to, with the new Standard. In the photo, the pair can be seen chatting to one another, with Pavlos dressed to the nines in a suit and tie while the monarch wore a pale green floral ensemble. Speaking about the meeting, the prince wrote alongside the photo: "It was an honour for me to have served in her regiment with some of the finest men."

The Prince shared a rare snap on Instagram

The Queen and Prince Philip are extended members of the Greek royal family, as the Duke of Edinburgh is Pavlos' father King Constantine II's first cousin-once-removed. Born into the Greek royal family, Prince Philip discontinued using his Greek titles after marrying into the British royal family but the two families still have a close relationship, and Pavlos visited the UK and spent time with the Queen at Derby Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse back in 2014. Prince William is also the godfather of Prince Pavlos' son, Prince Constantine.

During his visit, Prince Pavlos also shared a photo of himself meeting the Duke of Kent, and wrote: "Talking with the Duke of Kent Deputy Colonel-in-Chief who also served in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards." The crown prince regularly uses social media to keep his followers up-to-date on his life, and recently shared a message of support following the wild fires in Greece. He wrote: "Our thoughts are with the families and relatives of the victims of yesterday, with all those involved in the rescue of the inhabitants of the affected areas and those who suffer from Attica, Corinth, Crete and other parts of our country. We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and for the restoration of the property of our fellowmen. Our sincere condolences to those who mourn. Good strength to everyone."

