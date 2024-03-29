Mike and Zara Tindall set to miss Easter family reunion as King Charles returns to the public eye

Zara Tindall is set to miss this year's royal Easter celebrations as her uncle King Charles prepares to make his first major appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer.

On Friday, the 42-year-old - who will no doubt be joined by her husband Mike Tindall and their three children - will instead travel to Thoresby Hall in Nottinghamshire to compete in a three-day equestrian event.

© Shutterstock Zara Tindall is set to take part in the Eventing Spring Carnival this weekend

It's believed Zara will compete with two horses in the Advanced competition at the Eventing Spring Carnival, which will take place from 29 March until 31 March.

Her father Captain Mark Phillips is returning for a second year as course advisor alongside BEDE Events' Stuart Buntine.

"They have a nice easy start and then the middle of the course, around the house, is quite serious, and then when they’re back across the road it’s a nice way to finish," Captain Mark Phillips said.

"It's a special place, Thoresby, the know the ground here can be excellent and that's what we hope for, and we've ordered a nice sunny day – but the sun on the riders backs and a smile on their face."

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles and Queen Camilla's attendance at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Mike and Zara Tindall will travel to Thoresby Hall in Nottinghamshire this weekend

This will be the 75-year-old monarch's first significant public outing since he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. The royal are expected to attend church with other members of the royal family.

In previous years, the King and Queen have been joined by the likes of Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Mike has supported Zara's impressive career

Meanwhile, HELLO! also understands that this year, the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be attending the Sunday church service as Kate continues with her preventative treatment for cancer and undergoes her recovery in private.

Their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, broke up for the school holidays last Friday and will have almost one month off.