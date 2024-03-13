Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall and husband Mike share sweet kiss at Cheltenham Festival
Zara Tindall and husband Mike share sweet kiss at Cheltenham Festival

The royal couple were joined by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

3 minutes ago
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
Zara Tindall and her husband Mike packed on the PDA as they attended day two of the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday. 

Dressed in a chic dark blue pinstripe suit with a contrastive burgundy knitted blouse, the royal appeared very smitten as she shared a sweet kiss with her husband. 

Zara Tindall seen kissing husband Mike at the Cheltenham Festival

The 42-year-old styled her look further with suede leather heels and a coordinating handbag as well as a beret-style fascinator. Her sleek blonde bob was worn in a pretty chignon bun. 

The couple weren't the only royals at the races as they were joined by Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. The foursome appeared to be in great spirits as they enjoyed a children-free day. 

Zara, who became director of the Cheltenham racecourse in 2020, is a regular visitor to the racecourse and has owned, bred and pre-trained several horses. 

Zara with her cousin Princess Eugenie© Shutterstock
Zara with her cousin Princess Eugenie

The mum-of-three followed in her mother Princess Anne's footsteps and competed in the London 2012 Olympics, winning a silver medal in Team Eventing. 

She also famously carried an Olympic flame at Cheltenham racecourse, while riding her horse, Toytown, and in her new role, she will be helping to promote Equestrian Team GBR ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games. 

When she became director, Zara described the new role as an "honour," saying: "I'm passionate about horseracing, particularly on the Jumps side, and the absolute pinnacle of that is Cheltenham. Racing is simply the most exciting sport and it’s open to all. 

"It's an honour to have been asked by Martin St Quinton on behalf of The Jockey Club to get involved in a more formal capacity and I look forward to doing my bit to support the executive team in the years to come."

