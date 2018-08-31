Video: Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson - their close sisterly bond The former sisters-in-law shared a unique bond

Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York had a close bond long before they became members of the royal family. The former sisters-in-law were actually fourth cousins, and their mothers had been schoolmates. Diana and Sarah got to know each other better during their teenage years and later became close friends, moving in the same circles. After marrying Prince Charles, Diana acted as matchmaker, introducing Sarah to Prince Andrew, and inviting them both to stay at the country estate she shared with Prince Charles. Diana famously organised the future Duchess of York’s hen party, a royal first. See their full relationship in the video below.

