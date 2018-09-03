Loading the player...

Alex Jones showed she's just like any other mum after giving a glimpse inside her kitchen, which had been taken over by son Teddy's toys and games on Monday morning. The One Show host revealed her toddler's mess in a post on Instagram Stories, writing: "Scenes before 9am!!"

The photo showed Alex's typically pristine kitchen looking untidy, with Teddy's high chair still set up from breakfast, alongside a small table and pushchair. The toddler's toys, including pieces of a wooden train set, were scattered across the herringbone wooden flooring, showing he had been busy playing throughout the morning.

Alex lives with her husband Charlie and their one-year-old son in a Victorian property in London. The couple spent ten months painstakingly renovating the house in 2016, and photos typically show the residence looking immaculate, with fashion-forward details and stylish accessories on display. However, just like any parent, Alex's home has since been filled with toys, books and games for her young son.

Following Teddy's arrival in 2017, Alex has been documenting her parenting journey on social media. While she is wary of showing his face in order to protect his identity, the doting mum occasionally shares photos of her son, and regularly speaks about his milestones, both positive and negative! Unafraid to post about the realities of parenthood, Alex has even shared a video of her son having a tantrum at home in the past, something many other mums and dads could relate to.

And although the little boy is keeping his mum on her toes, Alex recently opened up about her hopes of having another baby. She told The Mirror that her home life has quietened down since becoming a mum and becoming parents has brought her and Charlie closer. She said: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we’re both working. I couldn’t do it without Charlie."

