Prince Harry admits royal family 'panic' when they bump into the Queen Can't blame them!

Prince Harry has admitted that he and the rest of the royal family go into panic mode when they unexpectedly bump into the Queen. The monarch's grandson was speaking in a trailer for new series Queen of the World, where he advised a group of visitors to the palace to stay calm if they did see Her Majesty.

"You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have and you've only been here two weeks! Have you bumped into the Queen yet?" Harry asked, before reassuring them: "If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don't panic. I know you will. We all do!"

Harry was speaking to a team of Caribbean hospitality professionals who were joining a new scheme at the palace. The Duke of Sussex was recently appointed as the Queen's new Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Queen of the World, which airs next week, will focus on Her Majesty's role as head of the Commonwealth and how she is helping younger members of her family connect with the 53 countries.

MORE: Prince William and Kate to attend Prince Charles' birthday party

A number of royals feature in the ITV documentary, including Harry's wife Meghan, who, in one particularly heartwarming scene, is reunited with her beautiful Givenchy wedding dress. Her iconic gown and veil were being prepared for a new palace exhibition.

"Don't panic. I know you will. We all do!" said Harry

MORE: Holly Willoughby just admitted to a hilarious mistake all mums can relate to

Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate also feature. The Duchess of Cambridge's scenes focus on an engagement she had at Buckingham Palace with the Countess of Wessex, when the two royal ladies welcomed designers and artisans from the Commonwealth to display their work at the palace during London Fashion Week. Princess Beatrice and other key figures from the fashion industry also attended. Another scene shows the Queen recording her Christmas message, although she is told she has to do it again as the noises from birds outside interrupt her.

Queen of the World airs on Tuesday 25 September 9.15pm on ITV.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.