Everything you need to know about Jack Brooksbank's family ahead of the royal wedding There's less than a week to go!

The countdown is on for the second royal wedding of the year – with Princess Eugenie set to marry her fiancé Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel on Friday 12 October. And ahead of the big day, we've lined up everything you need to know about Jack and his family, who will be in Windsor to celebrate the couple's special day, of course. Jack's parents are Nicola and George Brooksbank, who live in Wandsworth, not far from Kensington Palace. After the pair announced their engagement, they released a brief statement which read: "We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement. We are completely over the moon and are very excited for them both."

Eugenie and Jack are soon to marry

Jack's father, George, has worked as a chartered accountant and a company director. His younger brother, Thomas, reportedly works in business management for a London asset management firm. Thomas' profile on the company's website explains that he "manages UK investor relationships," and that he graduated from the University of Leeds in 2011.

MORE: PRINCESS EUGENIE AND JACK BROOKSBANK'S ROYAL WEDDING - EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Loading the player...

The groom-to-be's grandmother, Joanna Newton, is also thought to be attending the wedding – and has spoken in the past about how excited she is for him. She told The Sun: "I’m thrilled about it. It’s amazing. I would never have thought it for a moment that it was going to happen and we are all very happy."

Jack is also very close to future mother-in-law the Duchess of York

Jack also has a royal family connection, and is a descendent of the Brooksbank baronets. Eugenie and her future husband are very distantly related, just like the Queen and Prince Philip – they are third cousins once removed, with a common ancestor in 19th-century earl Thomas William Coke.

MORE: Who is Jack Brooksbank? Everything you need to know about Princess Eugenie's fiancé

Eugenie and Jack's big day will be televised on ITV, it was recently revealed – with a one-off, special episode of This Morning presented by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. At 11am, the show will cross live to the ceremony, and viewers will be given an inside view of the wedding service, including the departure of the bride and groom as they leave the chapel.