Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's sweetest PDA moments

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank celebrated their eldest son August's third birthday last week. And the milestone moment was a sweet reminder of the pair's own love story tracing back to 2010.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are due to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in October this year. Ahead of the special celebration, join HELLO! as we take a look at some of Eugenie and Jack's sweetest PDA moments in the spotlight.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank's love story

While public displays of affection are typically rare when it comes to royal protocol, it's fair to say there have been a few moments when the couple have indulged in a spot of PDA. From subtle glances of love to affectionate hand holding, keep scrolling for some of our favourite photos of Eugenie and Jack…

A candid moment © Instagram In honour of their 10th anniversary, Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Eugenie, 33, opted to post a pair of beautiful pictures shining a light on her relationship with her now-husband, Jack. For the impromptu photoshoot, Eugenie looked radiant wearing an emerald-green and navy plaid shirt, whilst Jack dressed down in a coordinating blue shirt. The duo appeared smitten in one image as they lovingly gazed into each other's eyes. Swoon. Captioning the photos, Eugenie wrote: "Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today... [heart-eye emoji] and we are lucky enough to be together at this time."



The look of love © Getty Images When Eugenie and Jack announced their engagement at Buckingham Palace back in January 2018, the couple appeared head over heels in love. As part of the announcement, the couple posed for official engagement photos in the palace's opulent Picture Gallery. Amongst the images, the mother-of-two could be seen sweetly resting her hand on her husband's and later placing her hand on Jack's arm. Jack, meanwhile, was all smiles with his hands clasped around Eugenie's waist. For the special occasion, Eugenie donned a beautiful floral Erdem dress, while Jack looked dapper in a smart suit and red tie.



Sealed with a kiss © Getty Images On their wedding day in October 2018, Princess Eugenie and Jack left royal fans swooning when they shared a romantic kiss outside St. George's chapel. At their fairytale nuptials Eugenie looked every inch the beautiful bride in her Peter Pilotto wedding dress with long sleeves and a low back to show off her scoliosis scar. For some added sparkle, she finished off her bridal look with a £10 million diamond and emerald headpiece borrowed from her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.



Party PDA © Getty Images Whilst the couple rarely make red carpet appearances, Jack and Eugenie appeared totally smitten in 2018 as they stepped out to attend the Serpentine Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery. Dressed up to the nines, Eugenie rocked a one-shoulder black dress emblazoned with blue and violet flowers. During a candid moment, she was pictured resting her palm on Jack who looked suave in a dark suit.



A merry moment © Getty Images Christmas Day is a huge day in the royal family's calendar – and Eugenie and Jack got stuck in with the celebrations in 2019. As members of the family thronged St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, loved-up couple Eugenie and Jack sweetly walked hand in hand. The duo appeared in high spirits, looking their usual polished selves in their Sunday best. Whilst Eugenie was a vision in navy, Jack wrapped up warm in a double-breasted wool coat.



Easter strolls © Getty Images In April last year, Eugenie, who at the time was pregnant with her second son, was all smiles as she attended the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle. Ahead of the annual event, she was pictured walking hand in hand with her doting husband Jack.



The sweetest trio © Instagram Since welcoming sons August and Ernest, Eugenie has shared rare snippets of family life. In honour of her husband Jack's birthday, the mother-of-two shared a candid image of the couple enjoying a country stroll with little August sitting on his mother's shoulders. In a loving display of affection, Jack could be seen sweetly wrapping his arm around Eugenie's neck. In her caption, Eugenie heaped praise on Jack, writing: "Happy Birthday to you my love. Here's to another 100 birthdays together."



