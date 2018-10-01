Why October is a very exciting month for the royal family – what are you most looking forward to? It's action-packed!

With autumn in full swing, the royal family are well and truly back in work mode. Their diaries are jam-packed with a number of engagements and tours, not to mention some very exciting personal family celebrations including Princess Eugenie's royal wedding and – fingers crossed – the release of new portraits of baby Prince Louis.

Kate returns to work

Firstly, on Tuesday the Duchess of Cambridge will officially return to work following her six-month maternity leave. Fans can't wait to see Kate back on the royal circuit; she is due to visit the Sayers Croft Forest School in Paddington where she'll meet children who are taking part in green-fingered activities. Kate, who champions mental health especially in children, will learn about the positive impact the Forest School has on the youngers' emotional and physical wellbeing.

Kate is returning to work on Tuesday, visiting the Sayers Croft Forest School

Prince Harry and Meghan visit Sussex

The following day, Prince Harry and Meghan will make a very poignant visit to Sussex – their namesake county. The couple were given their official titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their royal wedding, but they have yet to make a trip to the area. Harry and Meghan will visit Chichester, Bognor Regis and Brighton, before ending in the coastal town of Peacehaven.

MORE: Gary Barlow opens up about baby Poppy's stillbirth

Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

Next week, members of the royal family will gather to celebrate the second royal wedding of the year – Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day. The couple will say "I do" on Friday 12 October in Windsor with the Queen, Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and others in attendance. It's set to be a star-studded affair; the Clooneys are rumoured to be attending, while Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy is reportedly a bridesmaid.

Loading the player...

Prince Harry and Meghan go on tour

A few days after Eugenie's wedding, Harry and Meghan will carry out one of their biggest royal milestones together – their first long-haul tour. The couple are visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga from Tuesday 16 October to Wednesday 31 October, kicking off their overseas visit in Sydney where they will launch the 2018 Invictus Games. Other stops on their itinerary include Melbourne, Fraser Island, Wellington, Auckland.

Dutch state visit

While Harry and Meghan will be welcomed by their host countries abroad, the Queen will be entertaining the Dutch royals back in the UK. Her Majesty has invited King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to stay at Buckingham Palace from 23 to 24 October and, in keeping with tradition, a state banquet is expected to be held in their honour. Senior royal family members usually attend, donning their finest glad rags and jewels, which means fans will hopefully see the Duchess of Cambridge in a full-length gown and glittering tiara.

Harry and Meghan are going on their first long-haul tour

MORE: Holly Willoughby just made a surprising revelation about her children

Prince Louis' milestone

On 23 October, Prince William and Kate's baby boy will be six months old. In honour of his mini milestone, the couple may choose to release an official portrait of Louis, just like they did in 2015 when Princess Charlotte turned six months old. It would surely go down a treat with royal fans, who last saw a photo of baby Louis in July at his christening.

Baby Louis turns six months old this month

Prince Charles' birthday celebrations

The future King is kicking off his milestone birthday celebrations early this year. On 25 October, roughly three weeks before he turns 70, Charles will attend a birthday concert organised by his wife Camilla. It will be held at Buckingham Palace as part of a series of celebrations for the landmark birthday. Then on 31 October, the couple will go on tour to The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria. They will take part in a number of events, including acknowledging the sacrifice made by Gambian, Ghanaian and Nigerian soldiers during the First and Second World Wars. And given that it's just weeks before his big birthday, Charles can expect several slices of cake and a few renditions of Happy Birthday to be sung to him during the tour.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.