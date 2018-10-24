The Queen has the sweetest picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton in her living room – see it here Her Majesty often displays pictures of her family around Buckingham Palace

Like everyone, the Queen likes to have photographs of her family around her home. And on Wednesday, a photograph of her grandson, Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, was seen on display in her living room when she hosted Premier of South Australia Steven Marshall during a private audience. The sweet picture was in a wooden frame, and next to a photo of William and his younger brother Prince Harry, both dressed in their military uniforms. The very same photo of William and Kate was last seen, it appears, in 2015, when she hosted High Commissioner of the Solomon Islands, Moses Kouni.

And judging by past photographs, it appears that the Queen – who has a large family - regularly swaps photographs around. Among them, the 92-year-old has had on display a previously unseen photo of her granddaughter Zara Tindall on her wedding day to Mike in 2011. She has also put up the official engagement portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which had been taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in December. This was seen in May when the Queen welcomed the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

It's been a busy week for the Queen, who has been hosting the Dutch royal family during their state visit to the UK. On Tuesday night, the monarch threw a lavish banquet, attended by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as well as her son Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen has a close relationship with her family, and on Tuesday, it was evident just how much she values Kate, who chose to wear the Royal Family Order, which was a personal gift from the monarch. The brooch, which had been pinned to Kate's dress, was painted with an image of the Queen, and had been made from glass rather than the traditional ivory. Touchingly, the Royal Family Order is a special honour given to female family members as a thank you for their service.

