Kate Middleton reveals she's still working on this family skill Prince Charles is a fan too!

The Duchess of Cambridge has poked fun at herself, saying she is still in the "learning" stages of gardening and that she wouldn't want anyone to see the fruits of her labour, just yet. Kate was speaking to members of staff at the Imperial War Museum in London during a visit on Wednesday, when she was shown letters her ancestors had written during the war.

As she leafed through the papers, Kate said: "I think I saw one of the letters that one of them wrote home asking for cauliflower seeds. My grandmother loved gardening." Gardening was "a bit of a family thing," she added. Prince William's wife went on to say that her skills were only modest. "You should not see my cauliflowers! I'm still learning," she laughed.

Kate was shown letters from her great-great-uncles

Kate, 36, was told the moving story of how three of her great-great-uncles died during the First World War. The three brothers – Francis, Maurice and Lionel Lupton – were killed on the Western Front within two years of each other. Kate was shown letters the brothers had written home, plus one from Buckingham Palace sending condolences to the surviving family.

MORE: Prince Charles took some very good advice from Meghan Markle and it paid off

"I am sure so many families had this type of letter, sad stories," said Kate. "Three brothers in such a short time." The Duchess was shown photographs of her ancestors, and noted that she bore a resemblance to Maurice. Captain Maurice Lupton, who was the first of the brothers to be killed, was shot by a sniper in 1915, aged 28.

Kate's artistic talent revealed:

Loading the player...

Kate is back on the royal circuit having enjoyed the half-term break with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis last week. The Duchess often speaks about her brood during official engagements, and recently said she and her children love to go on spider hunts. Last year at the Chelsea Flower Show, Kate revealed: "I'm just getting into gardening with the children."

MORE: Karen Clifton gives Victoria Beckham a run for her money with her famous leg pose

The Duchess' father-in-law Prince Charles is known for his love of the outdoors, and in a new documentary that will be aired this month, the green-fingered royal revealed he has planted trees for his grandson Prince George. Standing in an arboretum at Birkhall, his Scottish estate, Charles says: "This is George's wood. As I get older, all I really long for is to plant trees. I hope it will be quite amusing for George, as they grow up, and he grows up."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.