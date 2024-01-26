Why we might not see Princess Kate leave hospital in the coming days

Princess Kate was admitted to The London Clinic hospital for abdominal surgery last week, and with her recovery in hospital predicted to take 10-14 days, she could be leaving any day now, but it is unlikely to be pictured leaving - unlike her past hospital admissions.

The Princess of Wales has made public exits from hospital on several occasions. Back in 2012, whilst pregnant with Prince George, Kate was pictured on the steps of the King Edward VII Hospital after being treated for hyperemesis gravidarum (acute morning sickness).

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess was pictured as she left the King Edward VII hospital where she was being treated for acute morning sickness in December 2012

She was also famously pictured following the birth of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital.

Unlike those occasions which were all centered around Kate's pregnancies, the details regarding her exact condition and reason for her surgery have been kept completely private. This will likely continue throughout her recovery process to allow her to get better without public intrusion.

© Scott Heavey Princess Kate was also pictured just hours after welcoming Prince George in 2013

HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey has weighed in: "Given that the exact nature of the Princess of Wales's condition is being private, I doubt we will see her make a public exit from the hospital. Kate has undergone major surgery and has spent a lengthy time in hospital, and like anybody else, she will probably be keen to return home discreetly to Windsor to see her children and recuperate at the family's home."

The news first broke of the Princess's admission to hospital on Wednesday last week when Kensington Palace issued a surprise statement regarding the Princess of Wales' health. The news was then reconfirmed on the official social media channels for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It read: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."