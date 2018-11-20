Watch Meghan Markle's reaction as Prince Harry kisses elephant's trunk at Royal Variety Performance The couple seemed delighted!

Prince Harry couldn't help but give a performer at the Royal Variety a kiss following their spectacular performance – and the lucky recipient was none other than Peanut, a realistic puppet elephant from the act Circus 1903. The royal's spontaneous kiss on his trunk caught everyone by surprise, including his pregnant wife the Duchess of Sussex, who smiled and laughed, looking delighted at the sweet gesture. Thankfully the sweet encounter was caught on video, which you can see below.

Meghan was also clearly enchanted as Peanut bowed and offered her a posy of flowers. "Thank you," she told performer Jessica Spalis as she received the bouquet from the elephant, who was operated by Luke Chadwick-Jones. "Whoever is under there, a big thank you."

Prince Harry gave Peanut a kiss

Jessica, who was one of the 40 guests lucky to meet the royal couple following the show, said the parents-to-be had been fascinated about how the elephant worked - and even had a look behind his ears to check.

MORE: All the best photos from Meghan Markle's first ever Royal Variety Performance with Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess also spoke to performers including singer George Ezra and and Britain's Got Talent winner the Lost Voice Guy, aka Lee Ridley, a disabled stand-up comedian who is unable to speak and uses a communication aid in his routine.

Loading the player...

He told Harry: "Thanks very much, it was a pleasure." Lee later said of meeting the royals: "It was amazing to meet them both. She just congratulated me and said how much she enjoyed my performance, which made my day."

Meghan was delighted with her bouquet

Take That singer Howard Donald said it had been a "pleasure and an honour" to perform for the couple. "We were really relaxed and thoroughly enjoyed it," he said. "It's not your normal crowd and they were very appreciative. They were a lovely couple and it's wonderful they are having a baby. They said they were watching the hard-core fans put their hands in the air to Never Forget. Harry said even he remembered it."

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive heartbreaking news following royal tour