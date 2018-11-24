The very cheeky reason Duchess Kate might struggle with Prince Harry's Christmas gift this year This is funny!

If these rumours are true, the Duchess of Cambridge might struggle to choose a Christmas gift for her brother-in-law Prince Harry this year! It's widely thought that the royal family insist on giving each other joke presents on Christmas Day – and according to The Mirror, Kate gave Harry a 'grow your own girlfriend' kit to unwrap in recent times. Cheeky! Since in the past year he has proposed to and married his wife the Duchess of Sussex - not to mention with a royal baby on the way – it looks like Kate will have to go back to the drawing board for 2018!

Kate and Harry always look to be having fun together! Image: Rex

Kate and Harry have long enjoyed a close and sibling-like relationship, so it's no surprise that she was unafraid to poke fun at him - and no doubt he would return the favour! Ever since she first started dating Prince William at St Andrew's University in 2003, Kate forged a particularly close bond with Harry, who she seemingly took under her wing and considers as a younger brother alongside her siblings Pippa and James Middleton. The pair always look to be having fun when they attend royal engagements together, with Harry often having Kate in hysterics with his down-to-earth humour.

In turn, Kate has offered guidance and support to Prince Harry at the times when he has struggled with life in the public eye. She is thought to have been fundamental in helping to welcome Meghan into the family too, with the former Suits star saying the Duchess had been "wonderful" at sharing advice and making her feel settled into her new role as a royal.

It was recently revealed that Meghan's mother Doria Ragland may be invited to spend Christmas at the palace with her daughter, too. According to the Daily Express, the Queen will welcome Doria to spend time with Meghan, Harry and the rest of the royal family in Sandringham - their last Christmas before they become first-time parents. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace has been contacted by HELLO! but declined to comment.