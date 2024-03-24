Prince Harry's support for 'sister' Princess Kate through the years - best moments

The Duke of Sussex shares a close bond with his sister-in-law the Princess of Wales. While their relationship may have had its ups and downs over the years, Prince Harry has remained a pillar of support following Princess Kate's shock cancer diagnosis.

Hours after the royal revealed she was being treated for cancer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a touching statement wishing the mother-of-three a speedy recovery. It read: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

This isn't the first time Prince Harry has publicly thrown his support behind his 'sister' Princess Kate. Prior to stepping down as a senior royal in 2020, the 39-year-old supported Prince William's wife on a number of occasions. Discover their best interactions and moments below…

Harry's sweet words when Kate entered the fold

In his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry fondly recalled his first interactions with Prince William's then-girlfriend, Kate Middleton. "I liked his new girlfriend," he said. "She was carefree, sweet, kind. She'd done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes. Her name was Kate."

The Duke's heartwarming reaction to Kate and William's engagement news

The father-of-two was chuffed when happy couple William and Kate shared their engagement news with the world in 2010. At the time, Harry was delighted for the pair, telling German newspaper Bild: "I've always wanted a sister and now I've got one. I've known Kate for years, and it's fantastic that she is becoming part of the family."

Harry's joyous reaction to Kate and William's nuptials

When William and Kate exchanged vows on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry was on hand to support the duo as they walked down the aisle.

Reflecting on their marriage in his memoir Spare, Harry penned a gushing tribute, writing: "I loved my new sister-in-law, I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I'd never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she'd forever be standing by Willy's side. She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too."

His bond with Princess Kate's three children

Harry shares a wonderful bond with William and Kate's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. He appears to have taken his uncle duties in his stride and has previously spoken about his love for his nephews and niece. In conversation with The Daily Mail, he once said: "They are the most amazing things ever."

When they launched Heads Together

Princess Kate was the driving force behind the mental health campaign, Heads Together, which came to fruition in May 2016. Giving a speech to mark World Mental Health Day, William explained: "It was Catherine who first realised that all three of us were working on mental health in our individual areas of focus.

"She had seen that at the core of adult issues like addiction and family breakdown, unresolved childhood mental health issues were often part of the problem."

Since its inception, Harry has been an active part of the charity, supporting Kate and William at various events including the first ever Mental Health Marathon which saw William, Kate and Harry take part in a thrilling relay.

When they joined forces on Anzac Day in 2019

In April 2019, Kate and Harry joined forces as they stepped out to attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.

At the time, Prince William had been visiting New Zealand on behalf of the late Queen Elizabeth II, whilst Meghan Markle, who was pregnant with Prince Archie, remained at Frogmore Cottage.

The duo appeared in high spirits as they teamed up for a rare joint engagement, with Kate looking lovely in a teal Catherine Walker coat dress, and Harry rocking a dapper navy suit.