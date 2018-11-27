Identity of Meghan Markle's former PA revealed – and she used to work for Robbie Williams Melissa Touabti left her role after six months

It came as a shock when Meghan Markle's personal assistant Melissa Touabti left her role after just six months – and now it has emerged that she was previously employed by Robbie Williams. According to the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old French woman worked for the Take That singer for a longer stint than she did with Meghan.

It's not known whether Robbie provided a reference, but he enjoys close links with the royal family. His daughter Theodora acted as one of Princess Eugenie's bridesmaids at the royal wedding in October; Robbie is an old friend of Eugenie's mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

Meghan pictured earlier this month in North Kensington

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Melissa had quit her job, with many wondering why she would leave such a prestigious role. Melissa was a well-respected member of the team and was pivotal in the organisation of Harry and Meghan's wedding in May. Her job will have involved assisting with Meghan's schedule, co-ordinating her diary, organising travel arrangements and correspondence management.

On a previous job advertisement for a PA role within the palace, the description read: "You'll also assist with the organisation of the official programme, providing logistical support in the planning and execution of engagements, attending recces and skilfully supporting official visits. It's a fast paced and high-profile environment, and you'll have responsibility from day one. Yet you'll rise to the challenge and will be proud of the part you play."

Melissa's departure came after Harry's private secretary Ed Lane Fox also stepped down in September. Ed had announced his resignation in April, after working for Harry for five years and the royal family for 15. At the time, a palace spokesperson said: "His Royal Highness is hugely grateful to Ed for his hard work during a period that has seen the launch and growth of the Invictus Games, countless tours around the world, and the detailed planning for next month's wedding.

"Ed has led the creation of Prince Harry's private office and the development of His Royal Highness's work across a range of issues since leaving the Armed Forces. He has worked tirelessly, providing valued advice to Prince Harry and leadership of a growing team."

