The royals including the Queen and Sophie Wessex head to Sunday service before we next see them on Christmas Day The Queen looked very festive!

The Queen was accompanied by the Countess of Wessex as she attended their final Sunday service before Christmas Day. Her Majesty looked festive in a red and white coat worn with a red-trim grey hat featuring feather detail. Sophie also wrapped up warm in a camel coat and matching hat. The royals drove to St Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen's Sandringham estate where she is spending Christmas with her family. We'll next them on Christmas Day when they'll make their annual trip to church for the special service.

READ: Why Kate Middleton’s Christmas with George, Charlotte and Louis will break with her family tradition

The Sussexes and Cambridges will join the Queen for the Christmas Day service, along with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the rest of the royal family.It will be little Prince Louis' first Christmas and pregnant Meghan Markle's first festive season as a Duchess. Marlene Koenig, royal historian and founder of Royal Musings, recently explained the story behind the royal tradition of opening Christmas presents together on Christmas Eve. He told HELLO!: "The British royals still follow the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve. The members of the family who are present at Sandringham exchange gifts, usually not expensive. The gifts are put out on a trestle table after tea time." Marlene added that it is most likely that the children will also open presents on Christmas morning at Anmer Hall, which will be from Santa.

READ: Strictly’s Karen Clifton is an adorable aunt with nieces as ex-husband Kevin drives home for Christmas

The Queen officially kicked off her Christmas holidays on Thursday afternoon,when she arrived at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk via a train from London. She had caught up with the extended royal family on the previous day at her pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.