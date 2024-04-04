Princess Anne can't stop wearing these knee-high boots – and they're so versatile

Maybe the royals are more like us than we think: Princess Anne has a favourite pair of boots that she can't stop re-wearing.

It's a tough game to find the right shoes that work for both regal and casual occasions, but the Princess Royal has managed it. Spotted on several royal outings, the leather-lined, suede House of Bruar boots have become a staple of the Princess's wardrobe.

She has them in both black and brown in order to go with most outfits. And since the weather is not cheering up this spring, Princess Anne brought her autumn/winter staple out again over Easter, teaming her boots with a spring-like green coat.

The boots were first spotted just over a year ago on 13 March, on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival, where Princess Anne attended with Andrew Parker-Bowles. She paired the boots with a light beige coat and white gloves.

She debuted the black version of the boots at a Christmas service at Sandringham alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla. This time, the Princess opted for a vibrant red coat and matching hat to bring on the festive spirit.

The very next day on Christmas Day the brown version made a reappearance, matching Princess Anne's hat and scarf as she and her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, walked to church.

Fit for a more sombre occasion, the Princess Royal switched back to black for the service of thanksgiving for the life of King Constantine of Greece.

Tom Birkbeck is the Creative Director at the House of Bruar, the Scottish country clothing brand behind the boots.

He exclusively told HELLO!: "We are once again thrilled that HRH Princess Anne has chosen to style her wardrobe with our hand crafted Suede Spanish Riding Boot. These authentic boots are hand-stitched by the expert craftsman of the Valverde del Camino region of Spain and are the epitome of country fashion.

"We believe Her Royal Highness has them in more than one colour, to compliment every possible outfit, and we are so grateful for her continuous support of the brand."