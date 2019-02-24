Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are pregnancy twins - see what unusual thing they both did in 3rd trimester How lovely!

On Sunday morning, the Duchess of Sussex was given a gorgeous henna tattoo during her visit to the Education For All boarding house in Asni Town, Atlas Mountains. The mum-to-be had a henna flower created on her right hand to celebrate her pregnancy as per Moroccan tradition, which was given to her by 17-year-old Samira who has lived in Asni for 6 years. The Duchess adored her tattoo and proudly showed it off to schoolchildren, who had waited patiently to catch a glimpse of the royal. But Meghan's tattoo was even more special, as it is something that her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, also got when she was expecting Prince Louis.

Meghan got a henna tattoo while visiting Education for All

Meghan is seven months pregnant, just like Kate was when she got a henna tattoo last February. The mum-of-three received a small henna tattoo while marking the opening of new artist’s residence up north in Sunderland. Kate, just like Meghan, was given a small flower design on her right hand. The Duchess was offered the design during the visit, which she happily obliged to, telling the local artist afterwards that it was "really pretty."

Kate got a similar henna tattoo while pregnant with Prince Louis

It won't be long before Meghan and Harry's baby arrives, and there is still a lot to do for the parents-to-be before they become parents. In the next few weeks, they are expected to move from their flat in Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where they will bring their child up. Just before their trip to Morocco, meanwhile, Meghan hosted a star-studded baby shower in New York, with guests including Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and her best friend, Jessica Mulroney. During the event, everyone tucked into pink coloured sugar almonds, which led to many fans speculating that the baby's gender had already been revealed.

Both Harry and Meghan are naturals with children and the royal couple are sure to make wonderful parents. Their child may even grow up bilingual thanks to Meghan's language knowledge. Not only is she fluent in Spanish, but she has also been learning French for eight years. Last year, the Duchess said that she was hoping to improve her skills even more, and she had the perfect opportunity to do so during her royal visit to Morocco, where she greeted schoolchildren in French.

Meghan got her henna tattoo while in Morocco

