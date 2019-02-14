Kate Middleton's sweet solo outing with Prince Louis on Valentine's Day revealed The Duchess enjoyed some quality time with her baby boy

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a low-key Valentine’s Day outing with her son Prince Louis on Thursday, it has emerged. An excited fan spotted Kate taking the nine-month-old baby for a walk around Kensington Palace Gardens – and shared photos on social media of the Duchess pushing her own stroller around the park.

Kate was said to have been in a great mood during the walk close to her home at Kensington Palace, and politely smiled at people who recognised her. The mum-of-three was dressed down in black skinny ankle grazer jeans, a black puffer jacket with contrasting white sleeves, and New Balance trainers. With her hair down and minimal makeup, it was a discreet look for the Duchess, who only hours earlier had wowed with her red carpet appearance at the V&A museum, wearing a pink Gucci gown.

The Duchess was spotted on a walk with her son Prince Louis

While Kate was enjoying a trip out with her youngest child, Prince William was getting some hands-on parenting experience all of his own, as he joined a group of new dads at Future Men charity. The Duke spoke about the struggles of caring for a newborn, and even suggested that little Louis may well be on the move soon as he told one dad: "Wait til they’re nine months, then they’re off. You’ve got one leg and one arm!"

William is a proud dad with wife Kate to children Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and baby Prince Louis, who turns one in April. He added: "The fear of having a newborn baby that's very vulnerable and that's what you spend most of your time worrying about, thinking what do I do? And that's the thing isn't it, it's very daunting of how tiny they are when they first arrive."

Earlier this week, the Duchess also opened up about the struggles of parenting, admitting she was "very naïve" as a first-time mum. Kate, who was attending the Mental Health in Education conference in London, gave a speech drawing on her own experience. It looks like they have it all under control!

