Why the Queen didn't give birth to Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace

It seems the Duchess of Sussex is set to follow in the Queen's footsteps by having a home birth. The monarch took the traditional route by welcoming her four children at home. Although the Queen gave birth to her sons - Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - at Buckingham Palace, the royal and her husband, Prince Philip, were forced to welcome their daughter, Princess Anne, at Clarence House. The Princess Royal was born on 15 August 1950, a year after Prince Charles came into the world. The royal couple welcomed their third and fourth children - Princes Andrew and Edward almost a decade later.

At the time of Princess Anne's birth, Buckingham Palace was undergoing renovations following damage it suffered during World War II. The then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip moved to Clarence House in 1949 and lived there until 1953. When Anne was born, Philip was promoted to the rank of lieutenant-commander in the Royal Navy. After the birth, he allegedly told everyone: "It's the sweetest girl."

During its history, Clarence House has been altered to "reflect the changes in occupancy over nearly two centuries." It was once the London home of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother from 1953 until 2002 and was also the home of the Queen and Prince Philip following their marriage in 1947. Today, Clarence House is the official London residence of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Meanwhile, out of all the Queen's children, Anne has been the most successful in leading an independent identity, both as a professional horsewoman and in her charity work. And in order to lead a relatively normal life, Anne turned down royal titles for her own children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, knowing that her position in the line of succession would be moved down once her brothers had children.

